Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'
Wilde Wolf already has a need for speed!
On Sunday, Eve, 43, shared a sweet photo on Instagram featuring husband Maximillion Cooper and their 3-month-old son Wilde at Cooper's Gumball 3000 car rally in Toronto.
In the cute family photo, Eve cradled her baby boy, who looked too cute in an all-black ensemble with a blue pacifier in his mouth, while posing next to Cooper. Both the rapper and the British entrepreneur dressed in Gumball 3000 apparel for the annual event.
"Daddy's lil #baller," Eve captioned the shot.
Fellow new mom Naomi Campbell dropped a string of heart emojis on the post, while Carrie Ann Inaba added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my heart just exploded with cuteness… the coolest little baby gumball boy! 🥰Have a great gumball!!!"
Last month, the "Who's That Girl?" rapper shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddling her little boy, whom she welcomed with Cooper in February.
"Never been this tired. Never been this happy ❤️," wrote Eve.
Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to Cooper's four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.
Last November, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The "Satisfaction" artist shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black outfit.
In February, Eve revealed the arrival of Wilde to the world via her Instagram page by posting a photo of her son swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket.
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," she wrote in the caption. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."