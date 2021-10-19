"It's weird, but I think the baby is talking to us," says Eve, who is currently expecting her first child

Pregnant Eve and Husband Have Two Name Options Picked Out: 'I Feel Like the Baby Has Told Us'

Eve's baby on the way has some thoughts when it comes to their name suggestions.

The Queens star, 42, revealed Friday on Instagram that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby. Eve says that she and husband Maximillion Cooper have arrived at two name options for their child — and she thinks her baby approved of them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have picked two names. This is the thing, I feel like the baby has told us," she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday. "Because we have said two names to each other separately and they've come back to us within an hour on the same day. Literally."

"So I feel like that's the names. I don't know yet. I mean, it's weird, but I think the baby is talking to us," she added.

"Baby's listening, that's for sure," said Kelly Ripa.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper announced her pregnancy news alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Eve Admits Taking 'Years to Adjust' to Becoming Stepmom to 4 Kids, But Now Feels 'Very Lucky'

In December, she told PEOPLE about adjusting to being a stepmom and why she felt "lucky" to have had that instant family.

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " recalled Eve. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "