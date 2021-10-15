Eve Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals Her Bump to Announce She's Expecting First Baby with Husband

Surprise! Eve is pregnant!

The rapper, 42, is expecting her first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper, she announced on Instagram Friday.

The Queens star revealed the exciting news alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, writes, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️"

In December, she told PEOPLE about adjusting to being a stepmom and why she felt "lucky" to have had that instant family.

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " recalled Eve. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "

"I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie," added the former co-host of The Talk. "It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"

The "Love Is Blind" artist also said her teenage stepchildren are excited to have a famous rapper in the family.