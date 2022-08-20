Eve Posts Adorable Vacation Snaps with Baby Wilde Wolf: '#chunkybabylegs'

Eve posted a photo on Saturday of her baby son on a boat ride with his family and friends.

Wilde Wolf, whom Eve, 43, shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, was held in the air by his father in the first photo, as Eve smiled at the camera. The trio was surrounded by an also-grinning group, aboard a boat.

The rapper, whose full name is Eve Jihan Cooper, wore a straw sun hat, a striped red and white caftan, and reflective sunglasses on in the photo. Eve didn't write a caption, but added the hashtags ""#vacationmode #chunkybabylegs #family #friends ♥️"

The rest of the photos were of just Wilde. One featured his adorably curly hair and a pair of baby-sized red sunglasses, catching some rays. The final photo showed Wilde sprawled out, asleep, sporting a sun hat and blanket. He also had a pacifier in his mouth, with a cartoon of Tigger on it.

Eve/Instagram

Eve must be a fan of the Hundred Acre Wood, as Wilde was previously photographed with a Winnie the Pooh pacifier, when Eve shared a snap on Instagram in June of herself and her 6-month-old son in matching outfits.

In the image, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper, can be seen wearing a white shirt and white sunglasses, which she accessorized with a stylish leopard print hat. Wilde, meanwhile, was cradled in his mother's arms wearing a similar pair of white sunglasses, as well as a tiger print onesie.

"Ready for the #sun," Eve captioned the sweet snapshot, adding the hashtag "#Wildethang" alongside a group of emojis.

Eve/Instagram

Back in February, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first child with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the star wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a basket. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."

Cooper, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to his four teenage children — Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini — from his previous marriage.