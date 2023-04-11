Eve Shares Adorable Photos with Son Wilde Wolf, 14 Months, on Moroccan Vacation: 'Family Time'

Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper celebrated son Wilde Wolf's first birthday in February

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 01:45 PM
Eve family Morocco
Photo: Eve/Instagram

Eve is traveling the world with her little one.

The 44-year-old rapper shared a series of adorable pictures featuring her son Wilde Wolf, 14 months, as she and husband Maximillion Cooper and his older four children vacationed in Morocco.

In one photo, Eve crouches down to pose next to her little boy, who looks too cute in a matching Hawaiian shirt and shorts set. Another shot shows Cooper with his older children, son Cash and daughters Mini, Jagger and Lotus, from a previous relationship, as Cash holds Wilde for the shot.

Wilde also poses for the camera while wearing Lotus' sunhat in another picture, sitting up in a highchair while dining outdoors.

"💙#morroco #familytime❤️," Eve captioned her post, on which Cooper commented, "Family ♥️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Eve/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Eve/Instagram

In February, Eve and Cooper celebrated son Wilde's first birthday, sharing some sweet shots on Instagram from the celebration.

In the festive snaps, Wilde smiled as he reached toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also featured the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top.

"Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.

Cooper also shared a cute snap of Wilde with his cake, writing, "Happy 1st Birthday Wilde! We all love you so much 🎂 #1."

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. On Feb. 10, 2022, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first baby with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

Related Articles
Eve Wilde birthday
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!
Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England
Eve and Maximillion Cooper's Relationship Timeline
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap
Zydn Beckham Ravens Jersey
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Son Sports Baltimore Ravens Gear in Adorable Photo After Dad Signs with Team
Mariah Carey Celebrates Easter
Mariah Carey and Her Kids Celebrate Easter with a Real Bunny and a 'Huge Side of Gratitude'
JJ Watt Celebrates Easter
JJ Watt Shares Adorable Photos with Son Koa, 5 Months, as He Celebrates His First Easter as a Dad
https://www.instaagram.com/p/Cq3xL0zvcFX/. Lori Harvey/Instagram
Lori Harvey Shares Snaps from Luxurious Turks and Caicos Getaway with Boyfriend Damson Idris
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and musician Evan Ross attend NBCUniversal's Summer Press Day 2018 at The Universal Studios Backlot on May 2, 2018 in Universal City, California
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/andersoncooper/?hl=en.Anderson Cooper/Instagram
Anderson Cooper Says Son Wyatt, 2, Likes to 'Keep NYC Clean' as They Sweep Street Together: Photo
eve, baby
Eve Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Son Wilde 'Reading by the Sea': 'My Beautiful Boy'
EVE and baby at F1
Eve Takes Son Wilde Wolf, 9 Months, to His First Race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Eve and her Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cheh28PuZJL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Eve Posts Adorable Vacation Snaps with Baby Wilde Wolf: '#chunkybabylegs'
eve Maximillion Cooper . https://www.instagram.com/p/CeHZIu5Aiva/.
Eve Shares Sweet Photo at Husband's Car Rally with Son Wilde, 3 Months: 'Daddy's Lil Baller'
Eve
Eve Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' as She Cuddles Son Wilde, 11 Weeks, in New Photo
Eve Shares Rare Family Photos from Vacation in Ibiza with All Five Kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiKcRPjDjl2/.
Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza
Jagger Cooper Graduation
Eve Celebrates Stepdaughter Jagger's High School Graduation in Barcelona — See the Family Photos!