Eve Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Son Wilde 'Reading by the Sea': 'My Beautiful Boy'

Eve is soaking up some scenic views with her little boy.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper snapped an adorable photo on Instagram of her son Wilde Wolf, 9 months, during a trip to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The sweet photo shows Wilde, whom Eve shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, flipping through a picture book as he sits in a pack-and-play set up on a deck overlooking a beautiful beach.

"Just a little #reading by the #sea back with my #beautifulboy 💙🌊📖," Eve captioned the sweet photo of her baby boy, which shows off his adorable dark curly hair.

Prior to her trip to Ras al Khaima, Eve and Cooper traveled with their family to Ibiza, where the singer snapped some sweet family photos.

In September, the "Who's That Girl?" artist shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashed through photos from her trip with Cooper, their son Wilde and Cooper's four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship.

"Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Eve posed with Cash before flashing to photos of baby Wilde with her and Cooper. One shot showed Wilde being held by older sister Mini while the two spent time in the ocean.

There were more videos of the kids enjoying themselves on the beach and having a dance party with Eve before the clip ended with a family photo at an evening dinner where all but Wilde appear.

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. Back in February, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first child with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the star wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a basket. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."

Cooper, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"