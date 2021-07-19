Eve Shares Rare Photos with All 4 Stepchildren on Family Vacation with Husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve previously told PEOPLE about becoming a stepmom to Jagger, Lotus, Mini and Cash, saying she was "lucky" to have her instant family

Eve is soaking up the sun with her family.

The rapper and Queens star, 42, shared snapshots on Instagram from a trip she took with husband Maximillion Cooper and her four stepchildren: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. In the photos, Eve smiled alongside the teens in the sand and in the water while they interacted with a stingray.

She captioned the Saturday post, "#cooperfamily #vacay #islandlife 🌴🥰🏖❤️." Cooper shared more photos from the getaway last week, including one look at Eve and the kids drinking from coconuts, captioning the pics, "Castaways… but we got coconuts! 🌴🥥."

Eve wed the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating. In December, she told PEOPLE about adjusting to being a stepmom and why she felt "lucky" to have had that instant family.

"It's been now 10 and a half years I've been in their lives and they've been in my life. They've grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, 'This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How's this gonna work?' " recalled Eve. "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.' "

"I will say it took years, though, I'm not gonna lie," added the former co-host of The Talk. "It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I'm very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!"

She said her teenaged stepchildren are excited to have a famous rapper in the family.

"I'm really lucky because they are very proud of me. It's really sweet," said Eve. "I do hope they don't go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. ... Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it's fine, but it's just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it's all good because we talk about it. It's all good."