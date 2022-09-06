Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza

Eve is already missing her family vacation in Ibiza.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashes through photos from her trip with husband Maximillion Cooper, their son Wilde Wolf, 6 months, and Cooper's four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship.

"Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post.

In the photos, Eve can be seen posing with Cash before flashing to photos of baby Wilde with her and Cooper. One shot shows Wilde being held by older sister Mini while the two spend time in the ocean.

There were more videos of the kids enjoying themselves on the beach and having a dance party with Eve before the clip ends with a family photo at an evening dinner where all but Wilde appear.

A few weeks ago, the rapper, whose full name is Eve Jihan Cooper, shared some scenes from the trip, including a group boat outing where they were joined by other friends. Eve wore a straw sun hat, a striped red and white caftan and reflective sunglasses in the photo.

Eve didn't write a caption, but added the hashtags "#vacationmode #chunkybabylegs #family #friends ♥️"

The rest of the photos were of just Wilde. One featured his adorably curly hair and a pair of baby-sized red sunglasses, catching some rays. The final photo showed Wilde sprawled out, asleep, sporting a sun hat and blanket. He also had a pacifier with a cartoon of Tigger on it in his mouth.

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. Back in February, Eve announced that she had welcomed her first child with Cooper, 50, in an Instagram post.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the star wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a basket. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."

Cooper, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"