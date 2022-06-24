Eve Celebrates Stepdaughter Jagger's High School Graduation in Barcelona — See the Family Photos!
Eve is celebrating a major milestone in her stepdaughter's life!
On Thursday, the 43-year-old rapper congratulated Jagger, 18, on her high school graduation, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram featuring her husband Maximillion Cooper and the graduate.
Eve and Cooper, who welcomed their first baby together, son Wilde Wolf, in February, posed with Jagger as she celebrated her graduation from the British School of Barcelona.
"You did it!!!! CONGRATULATIONS @jagggerparis on graduating!!!! So excited for your #fashion #future 😉💛🙌🏾❤️," Eve captioned the shot.
Cooper also honored his daughter's big day with photos on Instagram, which included a cute picture of Jagger with her baby brother Wilde.
"Congratulations @jagggerparis on your graduation from @britishschoolbarcelona We're very proud of you! Next stop… Milano! ♥️🎓," wrote Cooper.
Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to his three older children — Lotus, Cash and Mini — from his previous marriage.
The couple previously announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2021.
The "Satisfaction" musician shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.
She recently posted a snap on Instagram of herself and her 4-month-old son adorably matching one another in animal print ensembles.
In the image, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper can be seen wearing a white shirt and white sunglasses, which she accessorized with a stylish leopard print fashion. Wilde, meanwhile, was cradled in his mother's arms wearing a similar pair of white sunglasses, as well as a tiger print onesie. The little one also sported a Winnie the Pooh pacifier in his mouth.
"Ready for the #sun," Eve captioned the sweet snapshot, adding the hashtag "#Wildethang" alongside a group of emojis.