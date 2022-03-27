Eve Celebrates Her First U.K. Mother's Day as a New Mom to Baby Boy Wilde Wolf: 'Mother. Nature.'
Eve is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a new mom!
On Sunday, the "Who's That Girl?" rapper shared a sweet image of herself holding her baby boy Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, on Instagram in honor of Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom.
"Mother. Nature. 💙 My 1st Mother's Day (UK)," Eve, 43, captioned the post.
The snap features Eve sweetly kissing Wilde on his head while she embraces him in her arms with a beautiful garden filled with greenery and flowers in the background.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Her Mom and Sister in Royal Throwback: 'Very Special'
Mother's Day in the U.K. falls on the fourth Sunday of March, precisely three weeks before Easter Sunday (Mother's Day in the U.S. will fall on May 8 this year).
Eve married her 49-year-old British husband in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to Cooper's four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.
Last November, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February. The "Satisfaction" songstress shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we'v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022," Eve captioned her post.
Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper wrote, "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ♥️"
RELATED: Eve Welcomes First Baby, Son Wilde Wolf, with Husband Maximillion Cooper
Last month, Eve revealed the arrival of Wilde to the world via her Instagram page by posting a photo of her son swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket.
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," she wrote in the caption. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."
Once again sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Cooper added, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"