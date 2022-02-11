Eve's Baby Boy Wilde Wolf Makes Debut in DockATot Moses Basket
The 43-year-old rapper welcomed her first child, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper, on Feb. 1, she announced Thursday morning on Instagram.
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," Eve wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in his DockATot, which fellow new mom Frieda Pinto also uses for her son.
The singer added, "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."
In his adorable photo debut, the infant is sleeping in a DockATot Dream Weaver Moses Basket in the famous Morris & Co. print "Strawberry Thief."
The fashionable woven basket from the Scandinavian company, known for its highly popular baby loungers, features "exclusively sourced coconut fiber" and is "non-toxic, eco-friendly and moisture resistant," according to the DockATot website.
"Designed for durability to last for multiple children, the mattress retains its shape over time and the strong rattan frame can withstand curious babies," reads the description. "Sustainability is another defining feature, using natural materials like coconut fiber, rattan, leather and cotton."
The decoupage-style woven basket, which retails for $475, is available in a variety of designs, including styles like "The Brook," "Pink & Rose" and "WIllow Boughs."
In November, Eve announced the exciting news that she and Cooper were expecting their first baby together in February.
The "Who's That Girl?" singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.
Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper's four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.