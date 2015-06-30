The actress showed off her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Ant-Man

We blame Lost. When Evangeline Lilly starred on the cult hit, she became very good at keeping a secret. And the actress showed that she’s lost none of those skills when she surprised everyone on Monday by revealing that she’s pregnant. The actress showed off her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Ant-Man, in Los Angeles.

“It’s so great. I feel wonderful,” Lilly told PEOPLE. “I have to say, high heels and doing a red carpet is starting to ache.”

Wearing a one-shoulder gown, the 35-year-old held her hand over her tummy and gave away a secret that she’s been keeping for a while — she’s expecting her second child with partner Norman Kali, a production assistant she met on the set of Lost.

Jason Merritt/Getty



The couple are already parents to a 4-year-old son named Kahekili and although it’s her second pregnancy, the experience is completely new.

“My first one, I was 30, now I’m 35. I’m much more tired this time,” she admits. “The last time I was off work, I had no children, I had a partner who was busy working 18 hours a day, so I had all day to meditate and love on my baby and just be pregnant.”

She adds, “This time, I have a 4 year old I’m running around after, I’m working full time and I have a stay-at-home daddy so he’s always around … I just haven’t had the same kind of time to give this my attention.”

Appearing on Conan later that night, Lilly revealed she and Kali don’t know the sex of their baby on the way.

“It’s a surprise. We don’t know this time; we didn’t know last time,” she shares, adding that she’s “about seven months” along.

“Last time, I had to find out I had had a son because I’d given birth and I was holding my beautiful baby in my arms, looking at the beautiful, perfect face, just thinking, ‘It’s perfect,’ and heard my partner Norman say, ‘Holy cow, look at the size of the balls on that kid.’ ”

With their first child’s sex being a surprise, the couple held off on choosing any baby names until the birth, when they were inspired by the “epic, crazy thunderstorm” that happened during the delivery.

“We are the laziest parents ever … This one, we’re hoping the same might happen because we still don’t have any names for this child,” she admits.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies star admitted in an interview in December that she was eager to grow her family.

“What I wanted originally was six kids,” she said. “I frickin’ love being pregnant. I’m one of the lucky women who just had a blissful pregnancy, but I wanted to adopt four. My partner and I have really been through the wringer in the adoption world and it’s hard, so we’ll see what happens.”

Back then, she said she wasn’t ready to give up hope, adding, “Life is magically beautiful and it brings you what is perfect.”