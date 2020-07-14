Evan Spiegel Admires Wife Miranda Kerr’s Co-Parenting with Ex Orlando Bloom: It’s ‘Very Different’

“This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” the Snapchat co-founder says. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”

Evan Spiegel is continuously impressed by his wife and her ability to put their kids first.

The co-founder of Snap Inc. and supermodel and KORA Organics founder Miranda Kerr open up about their families and careers in WSJ. Magazine’s July digital issue cover, which hits Apple News on Friday.

The couple — who share son Hart, 2, and Myles, 9 months — also balance coparenting Kerr's son Flynn, 9, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Spiegel, whose own parents divorced, tells WSJ. Magazine that he's learned a lot from Kerr's relationship with Bloom, who is expecting a second child with fiancée Katy Perry.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” Spiegel says. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”

The couple says that they have an open-door policy for Flynn's friends and their parents — and Bloom.

“This is one of the things I love about Miranda,” Spiegel, 30, tells the magazine. “Everyone is welcome. It’s the Aussie way.”

Spiegel says he realized early on into the couple's relationship that Flynn was the center of Kerr's life. In fact, he reveals that on their first date he made Kerr, 37, a gingerbread house with icing that said her and Flynn's names.

Now, the pair — who wed in May 2017 — are focused on parenting during a pandemic.

“[Flynn's] screen-time restrictions are out the window,” Spiegel admits, but Kerr disagrees, retorting: “We do limit screen time around here."

And though the couple admits that they "see the world very differently," Spiegel says that's a "huge strength."