Evan Ross: Ashlee Simpson's Son and I Are 'Like Homies'

"He's been a blessing in my life and I've learned so much from him," Ross says

When Evan Ross tied the knot with Ashlee Simpson in August, the wedding was about more than the couple’s love: They were also sharing their day with someone very special.

The singer/actor said during a Thursday appearance on The Wendy Williams Show that he was honored to have Simpson’s son Bronx Mowgli there for the celebration.

“He was so excited when we got married,” Ross, 26, tells Wendy Williams. “I was like, ‘It’s just as much your wedding as ours.’ ”

But the 6-year-old’s excitement didn’t come as a surprise. According to Ross, dating — and eventually marrying — Simpson has been a smooth transition for the blended families.

“He’s my friend, we became like homies, we’re good buddies,” he explains of Simpson’s son with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

And the feelings are mutual. “It’s amazing. I can’t even tell you how incredible that child is — he’s unbelievable!” says Ross. “He’s been a blessing in my life and I’ve learned so much from him.”

Jokes Diana Ross‘s son, “And he loves Mama D.”

Soon there will be even more love to go around: Ross is expecting his first child — a girl! — with Simpson. Although they’re keeping their daughter’s name under wraps for now, the dad-to-be admits her moniker won’t follow any food trends.

“We’ve got a few ideas, but we’re keeping that for us,” he says. “No, it’s not going to be apple, orange, anything like that … it’s going to be different though.”

