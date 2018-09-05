Evan Ross Says Ashlee Simpson's Ex Pete Wentz Is an 'Amazing Father': 'He Knows I Love His Son'

It’s all love between Evan Ross and Pete Wentz.

The duo are part of a blended family that consists of Ashlee Simpson Ross and ex Wentz’s son Bronx Mowgli, 9½, Ross and Simpson Ross’ 3-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and Wentz’s two children with longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper: daughter Marvel Jane, 3 months, and son Saint Laszlo, 4.

This week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ross opened up about the relationship between himself and Wentz when it comes to co-parenting Bronx.

“I grew up with a big family,” said the actor and musician, 30, who is the son of legendary songstress Diana Ross. “I think it’s a beautiful thing. … My relationship with Pete has been amazing. He’s an amazing father. He knows I love his son very much, but it’s his son.”

“I’m like, ‘Thank you, God,’ ” Simpson Ross, 33, chimes in about the twosome’s amicable dynamic, joking, “God looked at me one day and shined.”

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross with Bronx and Jagger Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Ross’ comments are not surprising, considering the Fall Out Boy bassist’s own recent commentary on the co-parenting relationship between himself and Simpson Ross.

“I have to say, I have really good co-parents to deal with. [Ashlee and Evan] are both communicative and easygoing,” Wentz, 39, told PEOPLE in January.

“For Bronx, it’s basically the only life he’s really known,” he added. “So it’s normal to him, and he’s really good at it. Our schedules can be crazy, so we’ve been good about making sure Bronx has balance.”

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross with Bronx and Jagger Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In the meantime, the Ross family has quite the open relationship with each other — in fact, for Jagger’s 2015 birth, proud grandma Diana was front and center.

“While [Ashlee] was having the baby, we said we were going to do it just us, but then we saw both our parents behind the curtain watching,” Ross told PEOPLE in June of the former Supremes singer, 74.

“Also, those nurses can’t stop my mom! Like, Diana Ross just walks in,” he joked.