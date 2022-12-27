Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas with His Whole Family in Epic Photo

Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross share son Ziggy, 2, and daughter Jagger, 7

Published on December 27, 2022 04:27 PM
Diana Ross
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross enjoyed a big family Christmas.

On Monday, the couple each shared a fun group shot where they joined Evan's mom, Diana Ross, his siblings, nieces and nephews in a huge holiday family photo.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! 🎄," Evan captioned the shot, where the whole family wears red sweatsuits.

The couple was joined by their two children, son Ziggy Blu, 2, whom Evan holds, and daughter Jagger Snow, 7, who poses in front of her mom.

Missing from the family photo is Simpson Ross' oldest, son Bronx Mowgli, 13, who spent the holiday with dad Pete Wentz.

In late October, the family got together to celebrate Ziggy Blu's second birthday. Evan, 34, shared a family snap on his Instagram — where Ashlee held the birthday boy as daughter Jagger stood in front of her, son Bronx on her side and Evan behind her — along with a sweet message to his son.

"Happy Birthday My sweet boy Ziggy Blu Ross. Cant believe your 2 years old. You are pure JOY. I love you with all my heart🖤🖤🖤🖤," he wrote.

Ashlee Simpson family
Evan Ross Instagram

Over the summer, the couple brought their kids to watch their grandma Diana perform at The O2 in London.

"Ziggy's first show seeing his Ami," Simpson Ross captioned a photo of Evan holding the toddler on her Instagram Story. Ziggy wore protective headphones as he watched the show and danced a little bit with his dad.

In a second post, Ashlee showed Bronx and Jagger sitting together. "We love you mama d," Ashlee wrote, tagging Diana.

She followed it up with a video showing her younger two dancing, panning between them and Diana on stage performing "You Can't Hurry Love." "Ziggy & Jagger forever dancing," she wrote.

