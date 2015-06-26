"You guys will figure out the story behind it once we tell the name," he tells PEOPLE

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Have Chosen a 'Unique' Name for Their Daughter

With wife Ashlee Simpson ready to deliver their daughter any day now, actor and singer Evan Ross can’t wait to become a first-time father.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait. We’re getting the nursery ready right now,” Ross, 26, told PEOPLE at the launch of OmniPeace‘s Rwanda Rocks! campaign at STK at the W Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But until the baby comes, Ross has his focus set on only one thing: His wife’s well-being. “I’m just taking care of her,” says Ross, who performed at the event (even dedicating a song to wife Simpson, 30, who sat in the audience).

He adds, “That’s my job right now.”

Image zoom



Michael Kovac/Getty

While the couple eagerly anticipate the arrival of their baby girl, they are also getting to enjoy newlywed life. “It’s amazing,” shares Ross, who married Simpson at his mother Diana Ross‘ estate in Connecticut in 2014. “The surprise [about being married] is that there are no surprises.”

They do have big surprises in store for their daughter however, namely to spoil her rotten. “That’s the main goal,” jokes Ross. “She’s going to come into this world being spoiled by her family and by my family. They can’t help it.”

As for a name, Ross admits they have indeed picked one out for their daughter, but they’re keeping it a secret for now. “Yeah, it’s unique,” says Ross. “You guys will figure out the story behind it once we tell the name.”