Evan Rachel Wood's Most Bump-Worthy Looks from Tribeca Film Festival
See our picks of Evan Rachel Wood's most stylish looks from the Tribeca Film Festival.
From classic silhouettes to accessories with dramatic flair, we’ve always coveted Evan Rachel Wood‘s distinctive fashion sense. But now that the actress is expecting, we’re starting to develop a serious case of style envy … especially after seeing her bump it up during the Tribeca Film Festival.
On Sunday, Wood opted for a flowing black shift with sheer sleeves paired with a statement necklace and riding boots for a screening of her new movie, A Case of You. Later that evening, she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown for the after party. But it was her simple black halter dress belted above her belly on April 16 that really made us swoon.
After a week of wearing so many chic bump-friendly ensembles, we can’t help but think Wood is setting the maternity style bar pretty high. Although mom-to-be Halle Berry is definitely giving her run for her money!
Getty (2), Splash News Online
