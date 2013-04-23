Evan Rachel Wood's Most Bump-Worthy Looks from Tribeca Film Festival

See our picks of Evan Rachel Wood's most stylish looks from the Tribeca Film Festival.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 09:09 PM
From classic silhouettes to accessories with dramatic flair, we’ve always coveted Evan Rachel Wood‘s distinctive fashion sense. But now that the actress is expecting, we’re starting to develop a serious case of style envy … especially after seeing her bump it up during the Tribeca Film Festival.

On Sunday, Wood opted for a flowing black shift with sheer sleeves paired with a statement necklace and riding boots for a screening of her new movie, A Case of You. Later that evening, she changed into a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown for the after party. But it was her simple black halter dress belted above her belly on April 16 that really made us swoon.

After a week of wearing so many chic bump-friendly ensembles, we can’t help but think Wood is setting the maternity style bar pretty high. Although mom-to-be Halle Berry is definitely giving her run for her money!


Getty (2), Splash News Online

