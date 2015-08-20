"I felt like I was hitting every corner of the room. Everything was vibrating," the actress says of her son's home birth

Evan Rachel Wood Is 'Hoping' to Adopt a Child in the Future

Evan Rachel Wood says her self-described “edgier” days are far behind her and have been replaced with household chores and baby spit-up.

The actress opened up about how motherhood has changed her life in the cover interview for the latest issue of Net-A-Porter’s The Edit.

“People say, ‘What about when the baby goes to sleep?’ ” Wood says of her quiet lifestyle as the mother of a 2-year-old son she welcomed with her ex, actor Jamie Bell, in July 2013.

“But that’s when I’m doing laundry, cleaning the house, answering emails. I pretty much always have a stain on my shirt. That’s my life!”

The Into the Forest star also shares details from her home birth, which happened by candlelight.

“It was a psychedelic experience,” she says of delivering her son, whose name has not been shared publicly. “I felt like I was hitting every corner of the room. Everything was vibrating.”

But Wood, who separated from the Fantastic Four actor in May of 2014, isn’t interested in reliving the experience.

“I don’t want to have another baby, but my little sister is adopted, and I was hoping that one day I could do that,” she says. “There are so many possibilities.”

The 27-year-old calls Bell the “love of [her] life,” and despite being in a new relationship (she doesn’t share with whom), the duo happily co-parent.

Wood’s younger days with singer Marilyn Manson seem in stark contrast to her new home life. The actress dated Manson on-and-off for four years, starting when she was only 19.

“I thought I was in love,” she explains. “I wasn’t doing it to prove a point or be rebellious. I wanted to break a mold, for sure – I knew I was edgier, more alternative and weird. And he was just what I needed because I felt really free with him. And that freedom was attractive.”

Although the negative backlash that came with the high-profile romance made Wood angry, the actress admits she has no regrets.

“I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],” says Wood. “I appreciate everything he taught me.”

After the romance with Manson fizzled, Wood retreated to a tiny, New York City apartment — a place she says helped her discover herself and her bisexuality.

“I knew it was part of me, but I hadn’t allowed myself to explore it,” she shares. “I didn’t realize how crippling it was until I finally opened that door and went, ‘Wow!’ ”

To see The EDIT’s full interview with Evan Rachel Wood go to http://www.net-a-porter.com or download the free EDIT app at the App Store.