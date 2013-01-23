BumpWatch: Evan Rachel Wood Debuts Baby Belly

Mom-to-be Evan Rachel Wood offered the first revealing glimpse of her (barely-there) baby belly while making the promotional rounds at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday.

Image zoom

Larry Busacca/Getty

Bump, there it is!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mom-to-be Evan Rachel Wood offered the first revealing glimpse of her (barely-there) baby belly while making the promotional rounds at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 25, who’s supporting her movie The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman, which costars Shia LaBeouf, posed at the Getty Images Portrait Studio in a fitted black top.

Wood announced her pregnancy on Twitter earlier this month, telling fans, “Remember when I said, ‘No baby on the way here’ – Well, I didnt know there actually was!”

Her rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE that Wood and her husband Jamie Bell, whom she married on Oct. 30, were “thrilled.”

During her time at the Park City, Utah, film festival, the actress has been Tweeting out fun photos of herself during interviews and posting them on her WhoSay account.