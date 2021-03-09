Surprise! Evan Felker, Wife Staci Reveal They've Welcomed Daughter Evangelina Hartford

The Turnpike Troubadours singer reconciled with his wife after becoming romantically linked with Miranda Lambert in 2018

Evan Felker is a dad.

On Tuesday, the Turnpike Troubadours singer's wife Staci revealed on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together, daughter Evangelina Hartford Felker.

"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off. He's here to introduce our first born ♥️," the new mom captioned a gallery of photos showing off the baby girl and their family of three.

In the comment section, Staci's famous followers reacted to the baby news, including Big Brother alum Elena Davies, who wrote, "OH HERE WE GO 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I LOVE YOU ALL!!!! I'm glad I don't have to keep that perfect little angel a secret anymore!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Back in 2018, Felker became romantically linked with country star Miranda Lambert. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that Lambert and Felker's relationship took off after his band opened for three dates on her Livin' Like Hippies tour in early February 2018.

According to an insider, he served his wife with divorce papers just 15 days after meeting the singer in person for the first time, and on Aug. 17, a source confirmed that Felker and Nelson's divorce was finalized.

Later that August, Lambert confirmed in an interview that she was newly "happily single." She later met Brendan McLoughlin in November 2018, and the pair tied the knot soon after, in January 2019.

In the book Red Dirt, excerpted by Rolling Stone in August 2020, Felker, 36, confirmed that he and Staci reconciled, and that he reprioritized his life.

"First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery," he said. "And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it's only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you've still got problems. I was able to start fixing those."