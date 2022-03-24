Evan Felker and Wife Staci Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Felker Family of 4'

The Turnpike Troubadours singer and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Evangelina, last year after their reconciliation

Evan Felker has another little one on the way!

The Turnpike Troubadours singer's wife Staci announced on Instagram Thursday that the couple is expecting their second baby together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 38th Birthday to the poet and Daddy to my babies! ♥️ 🎂 🎂 🎂 #2under2 #EvanFelker #FelkerFamilyof4," she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as Felker, 38, stood beside her.

The couple received a number of congratulatory messages from fellow stars under the photo, including Josh Abbott, who wrote, "Awesome! Congrats! and feliz cumpleaños amigo!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Staci Felker and Evan Felker Expecting 2nd Baby Credit: Staci Felker/ instagram

The news comes a year after Felker and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Evangelina Hartford, after keeping their pregnancy a secret.

"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off. He's here to introduce our first born ♥️," Staci captioned a gallery of photos showing off the baby girl at the time.

Back in 2018, Felker became romantically linked with country star Miranda Lambert.

Staci Felker and Evan Felker Expecting 2nd Baby Credit: Staci Felker/ instagram

Later that August, Lambert confirmed in an interview that she was newly "happily single." She later met Brendan McLoughlin in November 2018, and the pair tied the knot soon after, in January 2019.

In the book Red Dirt, excerpted by Rolling Stone in August 2020, Felker confirmed that he and Staci reconciled, and that he reprioritized his life.

"First and foremost, I found sobriety and recovery," he said. "And I stepped away from the road and got a clearer view of the world. I got back to just being me. I could not have ever done that while we were touring like we were. I had initially blamed everything on being on the road. But it's only when you take the road out of the equation that you see you've still got problems. I was able to start fixing those."