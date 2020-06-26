Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Reveal Vasectomy Never Happened, Joke More Kids Could Lead to Split

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass don't anticipate adding a third baby into their future plans.

On Wednesday's episode of Waddell's podcast Mommies Tell All, the 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum told her husband that she didn't think having another child would be the best idea.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The other day, when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby," Waddell shared with Bass, 37.

She went on to tease, "I don't think that we should because I'm tired."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Bass, who has five children total, then joked, "I don't think we'd make it if we had another" — to which Waddell said she didn't think was "very nice."

"We would make it for a little while longer, but they would probably lead to different paths," he clarified in his response.

While Bass said he "completely agrees" that having kids is a blessing, he responded yes when Waddell asked if bringing third baby into their home could be the "downfall" of their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: How Evan Bass Helped Wife Carly Waddell Nurse Their Daughter: "He Would Take My Boob and Stick It in Her Mouth"

The Bachelor season 19 contestant was answering a few fan questions on her Instagram Story in March when one fan asked how many kids she wanted with her husband.

Waddell revealed, "Evan is getting a vasectomy this month, so Charlie will not have any more siblings. Sorry, bud — to Evan and Charlie."

"Why does Evan want a vasectomy? Just pull and pray," a follow-up question read, ending with a string of emojis including a crying-laughing face, a cringing face and prayer hands.

"The reason Evan is getting a vasectomy is because we did pull and pray — twice, ever. And now we have two kids," Waddell told the camera.

Bass and Waddell fell in love during the third season of BiP and tied the knot a year later in June 2017 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — the same location they first met. They televised their wedding on the fourth season of the ABC reality series.

Puerto Vallarta is also where the couple found out that they were expecting their first child. In August 2017, they told PEOPLE exclusively that Waddell was pregnant with Bella — who was a "surprise."

They welcomed their second child, son Charlie, this past November. The new dad told PEOPLE at the time, "Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy's arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!"