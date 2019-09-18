Image zoom Evan Bass (L) and Carly Waddell Rebecca Yale

A Bachelor Nation baby boy is on the way!

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass‘ second child together will be a son, it was revealed on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

For the big reveal, pregnant Waddell and Bass were with host Chris Harrison on the reunion stage when BiP‘s resident bartender Wells Adams jumped out of a massive cake wearing a blue onesie and screamed, “It’s a boy!”

Bass, 36, and Waddell, 33, met on season 3 of BIP and tied the knot in June 2017 in the same place they fell in love: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, televising their wedding on season 4 of the ABC reality series.

They announced a sibling on the way for their 19-month-old daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn and Bass’ three children from a previous relationship in May, sharing snapshots of the former reality stars with their little girl looking hilariously shocked.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” the second-time mom-to-be captioned her cute announcement, which featured the trio baring their stomachs and two more photos of Bella close up, for emphasis on her expression.

“We [are] so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much … well, this is why!),” Waddell added.

Waddell has kept her fans and followers updated throughout her pregnancy since the big reveal in May. On Sept. 9, she shared a sweet image of her daughter’s hand on her mama’s stomach, captioning it, “Bella can finally feel the baby move in mommy’s belly! It’s getting REAL y’all! 2 months away!”

“I remember the first time [daughter Molly Sullivan, 3] could feel [son Riley Doran, 15 months] moving in my belly,” commented former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. “Such a special time. A little baby will be here before you know it! It goes by so much faster the second time around.”

“I can’t wait for this!!!😍 So sweet!” wrote Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis, who is also expecting.

Waddell’s latest baby-bump photo posted to her Instagram feed saw the former reality star wearing a pink dress with lace trim, under which new mom and fellow Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham remarked, “Such a babe.”