Eva Mendes Says She Wants to Play a Disney Villain for Her Daughters: 'Disney, I'm All Yours'

Disney, Eva Mendes is ready for your pitches!

After six years, Mendes is ready to return to the big screen — but it has to be for a very specific role and she’d only do it for her daughters.

“Acting is something that I will always love. It’s just like now that I have children, I’m kind of extreme,” the 45-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s just so many things I won’t do. Like I won’t do most of the movies I’ve done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all.”

“So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours, Disney,’” she continued. “That’s all that’s left.”

However, Mendes, who shares her two daughters — 3½-year-old Amada Lee and 5-year-old Esmeralda Amada — with Ryan Gosling, wouldn’t just want to play another Disney princess, telling ET she’s “more of the villain kinda type of girl.”

“I’m more of the Ursula type. I like the villains of the Disney movies,” she admitted, referring to The Little Mermaid. “They’re fun.”

But if it’s not a Disney movie, Mendes says she’s willing to hit up Will Smith for a sequel of Hitch.

“You know what? It’s time for a Hitch 2. Will, let’s do this. Hitch 2,” Mendes said. “It’d be in the world of all these dating apps. What would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job.”

While speaking to PEOPLE over the weekend, the fashion designer said she loves watching their children forge their own identities.

“They are so their own women already. And it’s so beautiful to watch,” Mendes said. “I really feel like it’s my job to get out of their way.”

“To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be,” she clarified. “I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like.”