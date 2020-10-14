Eva Mendes Shows Off 4-Year-Old Daughter Amada's Artwork: 'Current Mood'

It looks like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's youngest child is growing up to be quite the artist!

On Wednesday, Mendes, 46, shared a photo of a painting done by her 4-year-old daughter Amada Lee on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Current Mood ..but how does my 4 year old know how to capture it so perfectly?!" she captioned the artwork, which featured what appears to be a blue figure against a mauve-colored background.

The Lost River actress — who also shares 6-year-old daughter Esmeralda Amada with Gosling, 39 — went on to quote an iconic line from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, saying, "'You cut to the core of me, Baxter.'"

"💖sending lotsa of love out there 💖," she added.

When a fan commented that Amada's painting "looks like me when I wake up in the mornings," Mendes quipped in response, "same same x."

Image zoom Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Sonia Recchia/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mendes previously gave fans a glimpse of her daughters' artistic side when she posted a selfie after her littles ones had drawn scribbles all over her face with colorful makeup.

"I’ve lost any control I once had," she wrote in the caption of a May 3 Instagram post.

Weeks later, the Hitch star debuted another makeover courtesy of Amada and Esmeralda.

"They’ve won ❤️," Mendes wrote alongside the shot.

Mendes has been practicing social distancing with her family of four amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the mother of two joked that she "went for a run on the beach this morning🖤" before adding, "No I didn't."

"This picture was taken at least 15 years ago," she said, posting a throwback shot of herself jogging alongside the waves. "Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year."

However, when one follower commented that she should "tell Ryan to get you out more," Mendes said she was perfectly content with staying inside with the La La Land actor.

"No thank you, I'm good," she responded in an interaction captured by Comments By Celebs. "Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Calls Parenting Her Two Daughters 'Beautiful and Maddening'

Mendes and Gosling first met while on set for the drama The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. The couple have kept their relationship notoriously private, especially when it comes to their children.

In April, Mendes explained why she doesn't share photos of her daughters on social media.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," she wrote on Instagram, responding to a comment from a fan. "I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life."