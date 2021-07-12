Eva Mendes Shares Impressive Modeling Video Filmed by Daughters Amada, 5, and Esmeralda, 6

Eva Mendes' daughters are showing off their camera skills!

On Sunday, the actress, 47, revealed that her most recent video posted to Instagram, which features the Hitch star modeling different handbags, was filmed by her two young daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two girls, whom Mendes shares with Ryan Gosling, shot various clips of their mom walking outdoors while holding different purses from the sustainable fashion brand Terzi Burmade.

"My kids shot this 💕," Mendes captioned the vibrant video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Mendes allows her daughters behind the camera, she recently revealed that none of her social media photos are ever taken by Gosling.

"How many of your photos are taken by Ryan," one of her 2.4 million Instagram followers recently asked in the comments section of a photo she posted. "None that I post," Mendes responded. "My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang :)"

The couple has made a conscious effort to keep their family life private over the years. She previously acknowledged their absence from her Instagram feed in another comment.

"As far as Ryan, I'll only post flash backs of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that)," she wrote in response to a follower in March 2020. "My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that."

'The Place Beyond the Pines' film premiere, New York, America - 28 Mar 2013 Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Eva Mendes Calls Parenting Her Two Daughters 'Beautiful and Maddening'

Mendes opened up about raising a family with Gosling back in October. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," she said on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa. "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

In September 2019, Mendes chatted with Access Daily about the ups and downs of parenting.