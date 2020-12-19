Eva Mendes Says 'Mom Pandemic Guilt' Is in 'Full Effect' After Daughter Asked to Cut Up Record Cover

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," the actress shared on Instagram. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes"

Eva Mendes is in "mom pandemic guilt" mode.

The 46-year-old actress shared on Friday that she let one of her daughters cut up a Maria Callas record cover and posted a hilarious photo of her own face replacing the opera singer's through the new hole.

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," Mendes wrote in the caption. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes."

"Mom pandemic guilt in full effect 🖤," the Hitch star added.

Over the weekend, Mendes shared another candid snapshot from motherhood during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — this time, a photo of a pair of tweezers stuck into a fresh tube of lipstick.

Mendes captioned the post simply, "Motherhood."

Mendes shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, with Ryan Gosling and recently hinted that she may return to acting sooner than later after taking a break to raise her girls.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children," Mendes said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in October.

"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them," she said. "And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

She added that with everyone at home during the pandemic, "sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests."

"We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!" she said of parenthood.

"When we feel like we’re just 'in it,' like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now," the actress added.