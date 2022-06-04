Eva Mendes Says 'It's a Team Effort' Raising Kids with Ryan Gosling: 'No Gender-Specific Roles'

"We're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," Eva Mendes said of her family dynamic in a recent interview

Eva Mendes is opening up about her home life with Ryan Gosling.

The Skura Style co-owner and brand ambassador, 48, told Forbes in an interview published Thursday that she's admittedly "not an amazing cook" — and she hopes that having Gosling on dinner duty sets a good example for their daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

"Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," she told the publication.

"It's a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony," Mendes added.

The self-proclaimed "kitchen freak" was recently announced as a co-owner of the female-founded, kitchen-centric company Skura Style.

She opened up about falling in love with the brand's antimicrobial sponge in May, telling PEOPLE how she finds dish duty to be a therapeutic experience in her household.

"Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it's meditative for me," she said. "It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me."

After a years-long hiatus from performing, the mother of two also revealed last month that she would like to return to acting — though she has a few requirements before getting back on screen.

"I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project," she said during a recent appearance on The View. "But now I won't do violence, I don't want to do sexuality, I don't want to do... the list is short."

When asked if she'd return to the big screen for a "special project" that meets her criteria, she replied, "I hope so. It has to be nice and clean."