Eva Mendes Responds to Criticism Over Shouting Out 'Tired Mamas' After Daughter's Birthday Bash

When some commenters called Eva Mendes out for only focusing on moms, excluding dads and other caregivers, she replied that she didn't intend to stereotype

Eva Mendes is clarifying a recent Instagram post about parental exhaustion after some commenters took issue.

Earlier this week, the actress, 46, posted about losing sleep in order to pull together a memorable at-home birthday party for her daughter Amada Lee, who turned 4 on Wednesday.

"Tired Mama," she wrote. "Stayed up laaate trying to make my baby's 4th birthday extra special since she won't see the family. Here's to all you having a quarantine birthday ...sending extra love. Here's to all you tired mamas ... sending extra love. 💜"

Mendes — who also shares daughter Esmeralda Amada, 5½, with longtime beau Ryan Gosling — meant the shout-out as a form of solidarity to parents going to lengths to support their kids during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, some followers felt she was excluding other parents, only celebrating mothers.

"Respect for the dads holding it down!" commented one Instagram user, to which Mendes replied, "Awww of course! Much respect."

"I just figured most people on my page are moms. But of course to all dads and all caregivers!" she continued. "(I was on 3 hours sleep when I wrote this surprised I made any sense at all). Sending love to dads who are putting in the work!!! Have a great day!"

Elsewhere in the comments section, another follower wrote that Mendes should "stop assuming it's always the female that carry all the home's work load" and say "parents" rather than "mamas."

The Hitch actress responded that she isn't "stereotyping," just trying to "connect" to her female fan base.

"Sorry, but it's mostly women who follow me on this page. I like to connect to the women. It's just my nature. I'm a girl's girl," she wrote. "Has absolutely nothing to do with 'stereotyping.' "

"Sending love to you, to all the tired papas and all the tired caregivers from this tired mama," Mendes added.

In February, Mendes opened up to PEOPLE about how her "little maniacs" are becoming creative and independent in their own rights, explaining that both Amada and Esmeralda have developed unique fashion and artistic tastes.

"They are so their own women already, and it's so beautiful to watch," Mendes said at the time. "I really feel like it's my job to get out of their way."

She added, "To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be. I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like."

