The couple started dating in 2011 after filming The Place Beyond the Pines together

Eva Mendes Says She 'Never Wanted Babies' Until She 'Fell in Love' with Ryan Gosling: 'It Kind of Worked Out'

Eva Mendes feels "lucky" to be able to have a career and a family.

The actress, 46, opened up about welcoming daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, with Ryan Gosling, sharing in a new interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that she never had a desire to have children until she "fell in love" with the actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked if she was ready to return to acting following a six-year hiatus, Mendes told the Australian radio show, "I am now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It’s not an either/or situation."

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," she continued. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

Image zoom Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Sonia Recchia/Getty

The Hitch star added that she's been "thinking of definitely going back" to acting.

"I feel like it’s time," Mendes said, adding that "the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I'd do."

"I don’t want to do anything violent. I don't want to do something risqué. I think the only thing that’s left is Disney!" she quipped.

Mendes last starred in Lost River, Gosling's 2014 directorial debut.

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Gosling Reveals His Daughters 'Think I'm an Astronaut' Who Works on the Moon

The couple, who began dating in 2011 after filming The Place Beyond the Pines together, have kept their relationship and children's lives extremely private over the years.

Mendes first hinted about a possible return to the silver screen this month in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children," she said.