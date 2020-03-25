Eva Mendes Is 'Trying to Keep Things Light at Home' with Her Kids During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image zoom Eva Mendes New York and Company

Music is the answer at the home of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.

The actress and fashion designer, 46, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she is tapping into her Cuban heritage at home with her daughters Amada Lee, 3½, and Esmeralda Amada, 5½, while they practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones. Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick,” Mendes captioned a video of a record player, which is spinning a vinyl by late Cuban musician Monguito.

A few seconds into the clip, a child’s musical instrument can be heard in the background — which the mother of two addressed in her caption: “And yes that’s my 3 year old on the piano. I think she thinks the music is coming from her. And I’m not about to correct her.”

“Stay safe. 💙love you 💙,” Mendes concluded.

Mendes recently opened up about protecting her relationship with Gosling, 39, and her kids from social media.

The Hitch star shared a photo of herself earlier this month in which she posed for her new collection with New York & Company, on which she spotted a request by a fan who told the actress they “wouldn’t mind an appearance by Ryan [Gosling] on this page.”

Mendes, who began dating the actor in 2011, commented, “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that).”

“My man and my kids are private,” she wrote. “That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Mendes does discuss life at home with her girls from time to time, though, and recently told PEOPLE Amada and Esmeralda “are so their own women already” even at their young ages.

“I really feel like it’s my job to get out of their way. … To protect them, of course, but to just let them be what they want to be,” she clarified. “I try not to give my opinion too much on what they like.”

“My 5-year-old cut her socks, the foot part off, and she likes to wear socks as sleeves,” Mendes said of her older child. “And the other day she wore underwear as a hat and I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ I wish I could do that. I can’t.”

