Eva Mendes Is 'Bringing Boredom Back' for Her Kids This Summer

Eva Mendes is ready for a summer of boredom.

The 48-year-old actress opened up about the importance of her daughters — Esmeralda Amada, 7, and Amada Lee, 6 — embracing stillness after they explored London where her partner Ryan Gosling was filming this spring.

"When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did," she said in an interview with Byrdie, published on Wednesday. "And now I feel like it's time to bring boredom back. I'm bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well."

She added, "I really feel like when we're bored — not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television — that's when ideas come in. Sometimes it's fun, sometimes it's dangerous, and sometimes it's enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom."

Mendes also shared how she and Gosling, 41, hope to help their daughters be self-confident.

"I think everything starts in the home — everything," she said. "So hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they're enough."

She continued, "That's the one thing that's really important to me. Because once they feel like they're enough, no matter what they do, no matter what they end up doing, that will feed into every area of your life. Especially into how attractive you feel, or any of that stuff."

In an interview with Forbes last month, Mendes opened up about leading by example for her children.

"I'm not an amazing cook –– I leave that to Ryan," she shared. "Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well."

