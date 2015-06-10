Capturing only her midsection in a floral-printed dress from her collection at New York & Company, the new mom kept her face out of the shot

Eva Mendes Jokes She Had a 'Really Wild' Night with Daughter Esmeralda - See the Snap!

Charles Bladen/GC Images

Eva Mendes is wearing motherhood well!

The actress, 41, shared a (sort of) selfie of her slender waist on Instagram on Sunday after a “wild” Saturday night with her 8-month-old daughter, Esmeralda Amada.

Capturing only her midsection in a floral-printed dress from her collection at New York & Company, the new mom kept her face out of the shot due to a “long and crazy” evening with her little one the night before.

She wrote in the caption, “Loving this summer dress from our new @nyandcompany collection. Didn’t include my face because last night was long and crazy. Yup, really wild like 8 month teething baby kinda wild.”

Mendes welcomed Esmeralda on Sept. 12 with Ryan Gosling, whom she has been dating since 2011 after they met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines.

Though the star is already looking fit and fabulous less than a year after giving birth, she insists that Hollywood mommies get a little help.

“We’re helped in those situations,” Mendes explained after being photographed for the April issue of Women’s Health. “I want women at home to know, you’re lit, you’re angled. So yes, it was a few months after the baby [was born], but with a lot of help.”