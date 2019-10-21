Eva Mendes Jokes She's 'Trying to Hide from' Her Two Kids with Hilarious Selfie: 'Still in Bed'

Even celebrity moms need a little time to themselves once in a while!

Eva Mendes shared a hilariously candid post to Instagram on Sunday, which featured a selfie of the star still in bed, with full makeup on — and her caption is all too relatable.

“Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids. (not having success),” wrote the actress, 45, who shares two daughters with longtime love Ryan Gosling: 3-year-old Amada Lee and her big sister Esmeralda Amada, 5.

“And no, I didn’t wash my makeup off last night,” Mendes confessed. “I know, I know so bad, yadda yadda but I like the ‘next day of the night before’ eye make up look. My skin disagrees tho.”

“To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes,” she continued, concluding her post with, “Calgon take me awayyyyy (the older moms will know what that means) ❤️.”

Stopping by for a Thursday chat with Kelly Clarkson on her new daytime talk show, Mendes said that taking a break from her career to be a stay-at-home mom was much more difficult than she had originally anticipated before she and fellow actor Gosling, 38, became parents.

“Nobody told me it was gonna really be a job. And a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, in different areas,” she continued, jokingly listing off just a few of the roles she steps into for her kids: “A chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss.”

“They don’t appreciate it!” said Clarkson, 37, who is also a mom to two children: 3½-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander and daughter River Rose, 5.

“No, they don’t! They’re not grateful! Oh my God, do they get grateful? Does that happen at some point?” Mendes asked the audience. “In any other profession, you’d need to take a test or pass tests. The only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair, right?”

Image zoom Eva Mendes (L) and Ryan Gosling Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

In a September interview with Access Daily, Mendes called parenting her two girls “fun and beautiful and maddening,” elaborating, “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’ “

“I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them,” she added.

The mother of two also revealed that she learns something new every day of being at home with her kids, and most recently discovered that her younger daughter’s sleeping habits have changed.

“I guess they go through a sleep regression, which nobody told me about until I looked it up,” Mendes said. “I was like, ‘Why isn’t my 3-year-old sleeping?’ “