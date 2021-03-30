Mendes took to Instagram with her latest makeover, after serving as her daughters' "canvas" a few times during lockdown

Eva Mendes Gets 'Head-to-Toe' Makeover from Her Daughters: 'When in Doubt, Be Their Canvas'

Eva Mendes has discovered a convenient new glam team while social distancing with her family.

The Hitch actress, 47, recently got another hilarious makeover from her daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, whom she shares with partner Ryan Gosling, 40.

She posted a photo of the colorful final product Tuesday to Instagram, writing in the caption, "My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."

The mother of two has served as her children's canvas before and shared their previous makeovers during lockdown.

Mendes explained that lockdown with the kids "feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests," during an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald in October.

"We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them," she continued. "And by the time they go to sleep, we're left to just clean up and talk about how they've treated us that day."

But she and Gosling appreciate the time at home with their girls. "We remind ourselves that these are the good times because we're all together and we're all safe right now," she raved.

The Miami-born actress began dating Gosling in 2011, after they starred together in The Place Beyond the Pines. She last starred in the 2014 Gosling-written/directed film Lost River, before taking a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

Mendes recently teased a possible return to the screen.