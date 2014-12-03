Eva Mendes: I'll Bounce Back from Baby - 'Eventually'
"The whole bounce back thing, I'm like, 'Oh gosh, ease up. It's okay, we don't have to,'" the actress tells DeGeneres
New mom Eva Mendes is in no rush to get back her killer curves.
During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress admitted she’s more focused on her 11-week-old daughter Esmeralda Amada than shedding any pregnancy pounds.
“The whole bounce back thing, I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, ease up. It’s okay, we don’t have to,'” Mendes, 40, said. “Eventually, maybe, but certainly not in a couple weeks.”
Although she showed off her figure in a fitted red dress, Mendes says her only secret has been nursing — balanced with her everyday healthy habits.
“[Breastfeeding] really does help to shrink your uterus back to normal size. It does! I know it’s a really weird thing to say, but it does,” she said with a sheepish smile.
Quipped Ellen DeGeneres, “It does. That’s what I’m doing. I’ve lost five lbs.!”
All joking aside, Mendes said she and Ryan Gosling are still in the throes of late-night feeds — and loving it.
“We’re getting the hang of it, the sleeping thing, but I’m exhausted and it’s the best,” she said.
“Really, I’m so incredibly tired. I thought I was tired before at times, but no, nothing like this. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
