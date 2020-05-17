Eva Mendes' Daughters Adorably Scribble All Over Her Face with Makeup: 'They've Won'

Eva Mendes shared a hilarious selfie of the makeover her two daughters gave her at home

Eva Mendes is rocking a new look thanks to her daughters!

On Saturday, the actress and mom of two shared a hilarious selfie on Instagram debuting her makeup, courtesy of her two daughters: 5½-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 4-year-old Amada Lee.

"They’ve won ❤️," Mendes captioned the photo, which featured an array of colorful makeup scribbled all over her face, including some neon blue eyeshadow and bright purple lips.

Mendes — who shares her two girls with husband Ryan Gosling — previously shared a photo featuring an earlier makeover from her daughters in early May, writing, "I’ve lost any control I once had."

The neon blue eyeshadow seems to be her daughters' favorite look, as Mendes was also rocking it in the first photo.

Along with the post, the Hitch star raised awareness about the non-profit, Dine 11 Los Angeles, which has been helping feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to tell you guys about a non profit I found that seems really amazing. @dineoneone helps feed people....from families in need, to people on the front lines, seniors not being able to leave their home, and others in need at this time," Mendes shared. "If you happen to be able to donate, it’s tax deductible. If you can’t donate, please don’t worry. ❤Feeling helpless over here so when I find something run by good people that are really trying to help, I like to pass it on."

Mendes is currently practicing social distancing with her family of four amid the coronavirus outbreak. In March, she gave a glimpse into how she and Gosling were keeping their two young daughters entertained while stuck at home.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones. Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick,” Mendes captioned a video of a record player, which was spinning a vinyl record by late Cuban musician Monguito.

A few seconds into the clip, a child’s musical instrument can be heard in the background — which the mother of two addressed in her caption: “And yes that’s my 3-year-old [Amada Lee, who turned 4 in April] on the piano. I think she thinks the music is coming from her. And I’m not about to correct her.”