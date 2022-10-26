Eva Mendes is opening up about homeschooling her kid around the globe.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the actress chatted about how she and husband Ryan Gosling handle their daughters' education. The couple is parents to daughters Amada Lee, 6, and Esmeralda Amada, 8.

"I don't do the homeschooling myself because I've tried that and it's not one of my strengths," she admitted.

Mendes, 48, noted that she has a "strong belief" that you should "try to always keep a family together, no matter what you're doing."

"Especially when the children are small," she noted, explaining that's how the family came to choose to homeschool while traveling for her and Gosling's various projects.

Donato Sardella/Getty

"We're lucky enough to have someone we travel with that can continue their education at this point, and what we do is we try to incorporate the city we're in as much as possible," she continued, noting that her kids have picked up "Aussie twangs" as the family spent the last month and a half in Australia.

In an August interview with heat magazine, Gosling, 41, talked about being a "dad first."

"I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids," he said, per The Daily Mail.

"You know it's funny, we went to France and we went everywhere - we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, 'What was your favorite part about France?' They will say, 'The fruit plate at the hotel,' " he shared.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Mendes talked about how the couple raises their kids without "gender-specific roles" in a June Forbes interview.

"Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," she told the publication.

"It's a team effort everyday, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony," Mendes added.