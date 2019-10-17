Eva Mendes Reveals That Her Daughters Dress as This Classic Character for Halloween 'Every Year'

Eva Mendes‘ daughters know what they like!

The actress and fashion designer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, where she opened up about the classic costume her daughters Amada Lee, 3, and Esmeralda Amada, 5, prefer to don every Halloween.

“They’re constantly dressing up, and our kids are obsessed with The Wizard of Oz and Dorothy, so they’ve been Dorothy every year,” shared Mendes, 45.

While it’s “financially great” for Mendes and the girls’ dad Ryan Gosling, “We’re like, ‘Maybe we could do a bloody Dorothy?’ Like, ‘I can just put some blood on you,’ or something!” the star said. ” ‘ ‘Cause really? Dorothy again?’ “

Kelly Clarkson sympathized with her guest, sharing that her own daughter River Rose, 5, “changes her mind all the time” concerning her costume. “I would love it if she wanted to be Dorothy every Halloween!” added Clarkson, 37.

Image zoom Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Image zoom Eva Mendes (L) and Kelly Clarkson Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal

While Mendes’ girls definitely seem to have their getup of choice picked out well in advance come trick-or-treat season, they’re generally on-the-fly with their fashion picks.

“I find them so inspiring, because they just don’t care,” she told PEOPLE last month of her daughters’ style in an exclusive conversation surrounding her latest New York & Company collection.

“They care, in the best way,” Mendes clarified. “They’ll just be like, ‘Can I wear socks on my hands today?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, of course you can wear socks on your hands today.’ So we make that happen.”

“Or they’ll get a Halloween costume that we have hanging out and they’ll wear that with pajama pants and a headband, and it’s so cool,” the star added. “It’s just such a freedom.”

Image zoom Eva Mendes (L) and Ryan Gosling in 2013 Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Amada and Esmeralda’s flexibility when it comes to their unique style is likely in large part thanks to their mama.

On Monday, Mendes revealed that she had popped into a Supercuts location to get a quick service, sharing a selfie taken from below her face, showing her damp locks. In the snapshot, she wore a black smock with the Supercuts logo emblazoned on it.

“Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile. Y que?! 🧡,” the Hitch star captioned her image.

Friends and fans complimented Mendes in the comments and endorsed the salon. “They’re great for a trim and quick layer!” one user remarked, to which the stylish star replied, “Totally! And great for a quick wash and dry!”