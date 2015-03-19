Eva Mendes: Don't Be Fooled by My Body After Baby

"We're helped in those situations. I want women at home to know, you're lit, you're angled," the actress says

Angela Weiss/Getty

Six months into motherhood and Eva Mendes has found the sweet spot in her new sleep schedule.

But although her daughter Esmeralda Amada is letting her parents get a good night’s rest, the actress admits there are still a few sporadic incidents.

“You never know, something random can happen and she’s just suddenly not sleeping through the night and you’re like, ‘Wait, I thought we were sleeping through the night, what’s up?’ ” Mendes, 41, tells Extra.

She jokes, “Why does it always happen at three or four in the morning?”

As she learns the ropes of parenthood with her partner, Ryan Gosling, Mendes can’t help but be reminded of her own mother’s sacrifices. “Now I understand so much,” she says, “My mother’s never got more ‘I love you so much, Mommy’ texts randomly … I get it now!”

Her ability to relate to other mothers is a two-way street: Mendes doesn’t want anyone to be fooled by her body after baby, which she recently showed off on the cover of Women’s Health.

“We’re helped in those situations,” the actress explains. “I want women at home to know, you’re lit, you’re angled. So yes, it was a few months after the baby [was born], but with a lot of help.”