Secret's Out! It'll Be a Boy for Pregnant Eva Marcille and Husband Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille is having another baby boy!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 34, revealed the sex of her third child on the way Sunday evening at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where she hit the blue carpet alongside husband Michael Sterling.

Marcille showed off her baby bump in a pink gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit and diagonal cut-out section across the bodice, finishing the look in black-and-white polka-dot high heels, while Sterling looked handsome in a classic gray suit.

“Yeah, it’s a boy… and I haven’t told anyone,” the mom-to-be told Extra during the event of her impending bundle of joy.

The couple’s son on the way will join big brother Michael Todd Jr., 14 months, and Marcille’s 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.

Marcille revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in May, sharing a pair of cute maternity photos that showed her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly — complete with a drawn-on face — “sipped” from its own straw, using her belly button as its mouth.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she said at the time, joking, “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” Sterling told PEOPLE. “I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

The couple welcomed Michael Jr. in April 2018, and tied the knot the following October during a private ceremony in Atlanta, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

PEOPLE also exclusively learned that the America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 champ was pregnant with Michael Jr. in November 2017, saying her daughter wasn’t shy about expressing her desire for a baby brother.

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of the sweet conversation between herself and her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” added Marcille with a laugh.