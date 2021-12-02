Eva Marcille Says Her Kids Have 'Taken on My Sense of Style' and Reveals Son's Favorite Accessory
Eva Marcille chats with PEOPLE about her jewelry line Eva by Eva Marcille as well as her life at home with three children
Eva Marcille's kids are following in her fashionable footsteps.
While speaking with PEOPLE about her jewelry line, Eva by Eva Marcille, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, opened up about life at home with her three kids and whether her children have taken an interest in her line of accessories.
Marcille — who shares sons Michael Todd Jr., 3, and Maverick, 2, with husband Michael Sterling, plus daughter Marley Rae, 7, from a previous relationship — says her older son has started to follow one of his mom's style choices.
"My son has taken an interest in my hat fetish," she says. "So I have this thing for hats. I love brims. It's my thing. And my son, now, since I literally have on some kind of a hat every other day, at least, now he wants hats."
"Just last week the nanny took them to the zoo and he's like, 'I need my hat. I need my hat.' He's trying to wear it to school. I'm like, 'Sweetheart. You cannot wear a hat to preschool. You can't wear a fedora to preschool,' " she says with a laugh.
"But they have definitely taken on my sense of style," she adds. "And at least just caring about their aesthetic in a very fun and creative way."
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
RELATED: RHOA's Eva Marcille Celebrates Baby Shower for 'Flower Child' Son with NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey
The mom of three also chats about her plans for the upcoming holidays, sharing that her family will be celebrating both Kwanzaa and Christmas.
For Christmas, the All the Queen's Men star says her kids "already have requests in," including her youngest who "wants a car."
"His sister has this little Barbie jeep, and then his brother has this little Mercedes truck. So [Maverick] wants one, but I'm like, 'Sweetheart, you just started walking on both feet,' " she says.
As for what Marcille is looking forward to, the actress says, "My favorite part is sitting back with my husband, drinking my coffee and watching them enjoy."
The former America's Next Top Model winner launched her jewelry company in January 2021 but tells PEOPLE she's been working on it since 2019.
"What I did is I took one of my biggest loves, which was eclectic jewelry, and figured out how to make it affordable while sustainable," she says of her collection.
"It's just something that's true to my heart," she adds. "Being in the business for such a long time, you can throw your name on anything, but I think what really is going to sustain and sell, and is going to live, is what you love. And jewelry is just something that I love."
- Eva Marcille Says Her Kids Have 'Taken on My Sense of Style' and Reveals Son's Favorite Accessory
- Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis Joke They're Planning an 'Arranged Marriage' for Their Kids
- Jennifer Lopez Wears Her Heart on Her Sleeve in Emotional 'On My Way' Music Video Clip
- Chrissy Teigen Happy She Still 'Makes Stupid Mistakes, Even Sober' in the Kitchen After Hosting First Dry Holiday