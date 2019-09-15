RHOA's Eva Marcille Celebrates Baby Shower for 'Flower Child' Son with NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey

Eva Marcille is ready to welcome her flower child!

The pregnant Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the impending arrival of her third child with a flower-themed baby shower on Saturday, with many of her Bravo costars in attendance.

Marcille, who is expecting a son with husband Michael Sterling, wrote on Instagram that she wasn’t initially sold on the idea of throwing a baby shower, but now that the day had arrived, she was ready to go.

“Pardon me I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child,” Marcille, 34, wrote. “However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger.”

The mom-to-be later shared a photo with RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, 52, in which they posed amid a backdrop of sunflowers.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Marcille held an oversized baby bottle and a sign that read, “CAUTION Baby Bump Ahead.”

“My love, My Ace, My Girl @cynthiabailey10 words can’t express my appreciation for our friendship,” she wrote. “I adore you on so many levels and I’m so happy to call you my FRIEND🌻 love you to the moon and back.”

Bailey also posted a photo from the even in which she wore a flower crown and posed with her sister, Malorie.

Meanwhile, RHOA star Nene Leakes came, too, and posted a photo with Marlo Hampton.

Leakes, 51, also jokingly shared a photo of her signing her name on the gift that she’d left for Marcille.

“Just making sure flower child knows what the Leakes gav’em 🌻😂,” she captioned her Instagram post.

RELATED: Here’s How to Throw a Baby Shower Exactly Like the Kardashians — for Way Less

Marcille announced in May that she and Sterling were expecting their second child together, and her third.

They share 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Jr., while she also has daughter Marley Rae, 5, from a previous relationship.

Image zoom Eva Marcille

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

The couple, who revealed a month later their child would be a boy, tied the knot in October 2018 at a private ceremony in Atlanta.