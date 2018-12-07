Eva Longoria Says 'Of Course' She 'Would Support' Son Santiago If He Wanted to Be an Actor

Despite a busy acting and directing career, Eva Longoria doesn’t miss a moment of excitement with her baby boy Santiago Enrique.

“The best part of being a mom is that I get to see every stage my son encounters and I think it’s the best thing ever,” Longoria, 43, told PEOPLE of 5-month-old Santiago before co-hosting the third annual Global Gift Gala at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach Thursday night during Art Basel.

“Like the first time he giggles, I think that is the best part of being a mom,” she added. “Then he goes to another stage where he rolls over, and I think that is the best. Everything he does is the best thing about being a mother!”

Since Longoria takes Santiago everywhere she goes, the actress feels no guilt about her constant work schedule because her son gets lots of attention. In fact, Longoria — whose personal foundation shares a mission with Global Gift to create a positive impact on women, children and families in need — is so excited about being a mom that she hasn’t felt overwhelmed by her added responsibilities.

“Santiago goes to work with me and is so sweet — he causes no trouble,” she continued. “He comes on the set, but so far has not given an opinion of my work! When I direct, he watches me and pays close attention. If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!”

Longoria and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón are planning a special holiday celebration with Santiago later this month, and are hoping to create new traditions to repeat each year.

“This will be my first Christmas with Santiago and I am so excited,” the star told PEOPLE. “We are taking him to Mexico with my husband’s family.”

She continued, “Of course, we will decorate the tree, have Christmas Eve dinner and a gift exchange. But we are hoping to develop some new celebration ideas that Santiago will love, and that we can repeat in coming years.”

Already, her husband’s older children have fallen in love with their new baby brother. They can’t get enough of him, said the Desperate Housewives alum, and are always trying to see him.

“Santiago’s siblings are crazy about him,” Longoria told PEOPLE. “They want to take him everywhere, and they FaceTime with him daily when possible.”

Whatever she is doing for work, charity or business, the part of the day that gives her the most pleasure is when she smooches her son goodnight before she goes to bed.

“My greatest therapy is when I look at his smile and kiss him,” raved the new mom. “I have never known such happiness.”