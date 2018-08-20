Eva Longoria brought a special guest to her first day back at work!

The 43-year-old actress, who welcomed son Santiago Enrique with husband José “Pepe” Baston on June 19, shared an adorable photo of her 8-week-old baby boy on the set of ABC’s upcoming show Grand Hotel, which Longoria is executive producing.

“First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston,” the star captioned a mother-son photo from her office.

For the cute picture, little Santiago looked lovingly at his famous mom and showed off a sweet smile.

Baby Baston was in good company on set as he was joined by the show’s actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Longoria previously opened up about what it was like to slowly go back to work after almost two months of being with her son “day and night.” After calling that period of time “the best seven weeks of my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight that the transition is all about balance.

“As I start returning back to work slowly, [I’m asking], ‘How do you balance it all?’ ” the mother of one said. “Everybody used to [ask] me, ‘How do you do it all? You do so many things.’ And I was just like, ‘Because I don’t have kids.’ Every project was my baby and now I actually have a baby.”

Grand Hotel, based on the original Spanish series, is set at the last family-owned hotel in Florida’s Miami Beach where scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.