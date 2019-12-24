Eva Longoria Shares Video of Son Dancing to Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Eva Longoria‘s little boy is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The actress, 44, shared a sweet video of her son, Santiago, 17 months, dancing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Instagram Tuesday.

“Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄 🎄 🎄,” Longoria wrote in the caption as her son danced on his feet by a Christmas tree.

Longoria welcomed her son in June of last year. The actress shares Santiago, her first child, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, who also has three children from a previous marriage.

Since their son’s birth, the Desperate Housewives star hasn’t shied away from sharing photos of him on social media.

Earlier this month, Longoria shared a cute photo of Santiago cuddling a stuffed panda bear while lying on the floor.

“Sunday Mood 💭💭💭,” Longoria captioned the sweet post.

The newborn became camera-ready from the get-go, gracing the cover of Hola! USA‘s magazine with his mother at just 6 weeks old.

“It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life,” the star said of her son in the feature, which was shot at Longoria’s Los Angeles home “in between taking stops to breastfeed her little one.”

Despite not becoming a first-time mom until age 43, Longoria previously said her son entered her life at just the right time.

“He was meant to be with me at this stage in my life,” she said in a cover interview for Parents Latina‘s August/September 2019 issue. “I’m more patient, and I don’t work as much — even though it doesn’t seem that way!”

The mom also opened up about taking Santiago on set with her and having him right by her side. “Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping,” she admitted. “You do it and get it done.”