Eva Longoria Tells Younger Self 'You Look Just Like the Son You'll Have Someday' (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria marvels at the resemblance between her younger self and son Santiago in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 05:01 PM
Eva Longoria
Photo: Courtesy Eva Longoria; Eva Longoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria has an important reason for not wanting to change a thing about her younger self.

For PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue, the actress, 47, penned a letter to herself as a little girl, where she shared how her farm upbringing would steel her for the ups and downs of fame.

The letter began by celebrating her appearance and marveling at how much she looked like son Santiago Enrique, 4, while she was growing up.

"Wow, you look just like the son you will have someday, Santiago (you'll call him Santi)," she writes. "Right now you're such a tomboy and love going barefoot and running around our ranch with the chickens and your older sisters. I know you don't love doing your chores like washing the dishes and feeding the cows, but I promise they will help you become a successful adult as you grow up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

eva longoria
Eva Longoria and husband José 'Pepe' Bastón with son Santiago, 4. eva longoria/instagram

The Desperate Housewives alum continues, "I don't want to say too much because I don't want to risk changing you, but I will tell you to fasten your seat belt. Life's going to be fun."

"Everything that's going to happen, the failure, the mistakes, the heartbreaks, the disappointments — it's all going to shape who you are," she concludes, adding, "Always value your self-worth. Make sure you check in with yourself, and never, ever forget that you add value to every situation and relationship you will ever have."

In October 2020, Longoria opened up about her parenting experience on an episode of Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, saying that she's "never going to tell someone how to parent."

Eva Longoria with her son Santiago
Eva Longoria Instagram

"I never want to be that person — to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain ... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that,' " said the actress. "I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

Longoria added that she's grateful to have "a village" of support and "a lot of help" with her son, in the form of her "huge family" who all assist with each other's children.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she told Faris. "So we all chip in and get it done."

For more on Eva Longoria, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager Talks Changed Perspective on Her Miscarriage: 'Other Three Wouldn't Necessarily Be Mine'
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Really Hard' Miscarriage, and Why She Looks at It Differently Today
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson Remembers Being a 'Mermaid at Heart' as a 'Coney Island Girl' (Exclusive)
Emily Maynard Johnson Reveals Son Jones Recently Had an Ostomy Reversa
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Photo of Smiling Son Jones After Ostomy Reversal: 'It Went Great'
kelly kay baby
Kelly Kay Explains Why She Named Son Spider, Says Using Late Boyfriend's Name Is 'Too Hard' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrEfVvdONxP/ Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' on Tour
Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other' (Exclusive)
Kristen Welker
NBC's Kristen Welker Reflects on Infertility Journey, Tells Families 'Don't Give Up': 'It's All Worth It'
quincy Brown, kim porter
Quincy Brown Talks Losing Mom Kim Porter, Carrying on Her Legacy: 'So Much Life' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
Chris Pratt attends the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere
Chris Pratt Hopes Son Will 'Finally Think I'm Cool' After Seeing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater were spotted for the first time hugging each other as they take a romantic stroll in New York City.
Kate Beckinsale and Matt Atwater Are 'Friendly,' Says Source: 'Nothing Romantic Going On' (Exclusive)
anderson cooper kids
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable New Family Photo as He Celebrates Son Wyatt's 3rd Birthday
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'
FAMILY LEGACY: Tron Austin with mom Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of the group TLC in season 1, episode 3 of MTV’s Family Legacy, streaming on Paramount +, 2023.
Tron Austin Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with TLC, Seeing Mom Chilli's Happiness Inspires Him (Exclusive)
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Kelly Kay Introduces Baby Spider, Talks Football Star Dying in Her Arms Before Pregnancy News (Exclusive)
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shakes hands with his daughter, Riley Curry, after the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings
Stephen Curry Does Special Handshake with Daughter Riley on the Sidelines After Warriors Win: Watch