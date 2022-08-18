Eva Longoria Supports Pal Serena Williams' Take on Double Standards in Parenting and Sports: 'She's Absolutely Right'

When Serena Williams announced her choice to evolve "away from tennis" to continue growing her family, the support from celebrities was unprecedented.

The most recent voice to join the choir is longtime pal Eva Longoria, who agreed with Williams' take in Vogue that "if I were a guy, I wouldn't be writing this because I'd be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family."

"She's absolutely right," Longoria told PEOPLE on Saturday at the Vote Like a Madre event in Miami. "If this were a different time, if the genders were switched, she wouldn't have to take years off to breastfeed. Years off from healing from a C-section and a near-death experience."

"She also mentions that she's no different than any other mother, [playing tennis professionally] just happens to be her career," Longoria, 47, continued. "The mom who is a teacher also has to understand, 'How do I balance work and family?' The woman who is a dentist has to say, 'How do I balance my career and family?' You know, we all bear that cross."

Longoria — mom to son Santiago, 4, with husband José Bastón — relates to the work-family balance intensely.

"Women are multitaskers, decision makers, problem solvers," she shared. "Every day all day. I was just talking with someone the other day about parenting and consequences versus punishments and rules and there's just so much to do, so much to think about!"

Eva Longoria at the August 2022 Vote Like a Madre event in Miami. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The topic was apropos of the actress's appearance on behalf of Latino Victory at the Vote Like a Madre event, a voter mobilization effort aimed at Latinas and their desire to provide a safe future for their children by voting on climate issues.

Mothers "bear the weight of so much responsibility – not just for ourselves, for our children, for our mothers," the actress said. "We are caretakers, we are mothers, we are helping in the community, we are helping our co-workers, and so much more falls on us. Voting like a mother means a big thing, it usually means you're thinking about people outside of yourselves. And, that includes the planet."