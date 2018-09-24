Eva Longoria Jokes Her Infant Son Santiago Is the 'New John Legend' in Cute Clip: 'Watch Out!'

Santiago Enrique‘s got moves — and a musical streak!

In a video Eva Longoria shared to Instagram Sunday, her 3-month-old baby boy is showing off quite the ivory-tickling (or rather, kicking) talents as he plays with a foot-powered toy piano.

Baby Santi coos and squeals adorably as the music plays, while his actress mama can be heard praising him from behind the camera: “Good job! Are you the new John Legend? You’re so talented!”

Longoria, 43, joked in the post’s caption, “Hey @chrissyteigen, I think I found the new @johnlegend! Watch out John, he’s got talent! 😂😂😂”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

John Legend REX/Shutterstock

RELATED GALLERY: Inside the Cuddly Life of Eva Longoria’s Baby Boy Santiago

Many a famous face commented on the aww-worthy footage, including actress Kaitlin Olson, who wrote of Santiago, “I need to snuggle him ASAP.”

Melanie Griffith couldn’t help but fawn a little over the infant, writing, “He’s so beautiful! And so big! Can’t wait to see him again! And you too lil Mama!”

Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil chimed in too, posting two heart-eye emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Becomes an EGOT as He Wins Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar



Longoria brought her son along on her first day back to work last month. The former Desperate Housewives actress arrived on set for ABC’s upcoming show Grand Hotel, which she is executive producing.

In the cute picture Longoria shared on Instagram, little Santiago — who was 8 weeks old at the time — looked lovingly at his famous mom and showed off a sweet smile.

“First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston,” the star captioned the mother-son photo from her office.